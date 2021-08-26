New rules for drone operation notified; prior registration and type certification a must

The Civil Aviation Ministry has notified new rules for drone operation in India. These allow drones to operate in the green zone without prior approval. This could mean using a drone for the delivery of goods in residential areas away from the airport.

Five categories

Drone here means an unmanned aircraft system which has been categorised into five: Nano (weighing less than or equal to 250 grams), Micro (weighing more than 250 grams, but less than or equal to 2 kilograms), Small (weighing more than 2 kilograms, but less than or equal to 25 kilograms), Medium (weighing more than 25 kilograms, but less than or equal to 150 kilograms) and Large weighing more than 150 kilograms).

“No person shall operate an unmanned aircraft system in a red zone or yellow zone without prior permission. No prior permission shall be required for operating an unmanned aircraft system in a green zone,” the notification said.

Green and red zones

The rules define ‘green zone’ as airspace of up to a vertical distance of 200 feet or 60 metres above the area between a lateral distance of 8 kilometres and 12 kilometres from the perimeter of an operational airport. For other regions, the vertical space could be 400 feet or 120 metres. The airspace above 400 feet or 120 metre in the designated green zone and the airspace above 200 feet or 60 metre in the area located between the lateral distance of 8 kilometre and 12 kilometres from the perimeter of an operational airport will be designated as ‘yellow zone’.

‘Red zone’ means the airspace of defined dimensions above India’s land areas or territorial waters, or any installation or notified port limits specified by the Central Government beyond the territorial waters of India. Here unmanned aircraft system operations will be permitted only by the Central Government.

Rules say, “No person shall operate an unmanned aircraft system without first registering it on the digital sky platform and obtaining a unique identification number, unless exempted.” Any flying machine manufactured here or imported on or before November 30, 2021,will need to apply and register within 31 days. Rules permit the transfer of drones to any other person through ‘sale, lease, gift or any other mode.’

Safety features

Each drone barring the Nano category and a model remotely piloted aircraft system, will need to have type certificate. This certificate will be issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation or any authorised agency on the recommendation of the Quality Council of India. Each drone mandatorily needs to have three safety features: ‘No Permission – No Take off’ hardware and firmware, Real-time tracking beacon that communicates the unmanned aircraft system’s location, altitude, speed and unique identification number, and Geo-fencing capability.

The central government will publish an airspace map on a digital sky platform for unmanned aircraft system operations. This will segregate the entire airspace of India into the red zone, yellow zone and green zone, with a horizontal resolution equal to or finer than 10 meters. It will be a must for a remote pilot to check the digital sky platform before commencing operation about any restrictions.

Qualification criteria

The operator of the drone must have remote a pilot license. An individual between 18 and 64 with minimum educational qualification of class the tenth pass will be eligible. They will be required to complete the training from an authorised centre to apply for the license.