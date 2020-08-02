New rules for passengers landing in India from Aug 8

International passengers arriving in India by air from August 8 will have to submit a self declaration form on the online portal www.newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hours before their travel, the Home Ministry has said.

They should give an undertaking on the portal that they will undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days which includes seven days of institutional quarantine at their own cost followed by seven days of isolation at home.

Exemptions will be allowed for compelling reasons including distress due to pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness and parents(s) with children below 10 years of age.

In addition, travellers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RTPCR test report on arrival. The tests should have been conducted within 96 hours before the journey with the test report uploaded on the portal for consideration. “Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report....The test report could also be produced upon arrival at the point of entry airport in India,” the order says.

Passengers arriving through the land borders will also have to undergo the same protocol and only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to cross the border into India