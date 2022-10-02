Port storage infrastructure plays an important role in securing edible oil security today, as the country is dependent on imports. Infrastructure at the ports helped India to import 110.70 lakh tonnes (lt) of edible oil during the first 10 months of the oil year 2021-22 (November to October). Of this, the share of New Mangalore Port was at 6.20 lt.

Considering the need to strengthen the port infrastructure in Karnataka, the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) has initiated projects to establish storage facilities for edible oil.

K Prakash Rao, Convenor of Agri and Food Processing panel of CII-Karnataka, told businessline that these infrastructure provided by the NMPA for all the importers are ‘great’.

Isaac Vas, President of Kanara Industries Association, told businessline that the proposed storage tanks will ensure a smooth supply chain for edible oil in Karnataka. The existing operators with storage facilities supply edible oils to many parts of Karnataka, some parts of Kerala and Andhra also, he added.

Upcoming projects

The proposed infrastructure projects at the NMPA are the construction of edible oil storage tanks and an edible refinery by the Hyderabad-based Santoshimathaa Edible Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd; and the construction of bitumen, edible oil storage tanks and allied facilities by the Mangaluru-based Anagha Refineries Pvt Ltd. Both operators have to achieve a minimum guaranteed throughput of 8,000 tonnes per acre per annum.

Stating that these facilities have the potential to create a hub for edible oil imports, Prakash Rao said the charges are low in New Mangalore, and it is less congested compared to any other ports. It is easier and faster to clear cargo from this port.

“With right infrastructure for edible oil import, it is possible that we can develop Mangaluru region as a hub for edible oil imports,” he said.