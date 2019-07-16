New tendering process for Train 18

With the production of the third Train 18 unit virtually stopped over allegations of favouritism in the tendering process of the first train set, the Railways on Tuesday said it has introduced a new system for giving all bidders a level playing field and ensuring transparency. Officials said the manufacturing process for the third Train 18 set, or Vande Bharat Express, would go on now with the new tendering process in place. Earlier, stung by allegations of favouritism in the tendering process for manufacturing the first Train 18 set, which was rolled out earlier this year, the Integral Coach Factory had scrapped all existing tenders for the third rake.