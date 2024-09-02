To facilitate seamless movement at toll plazas, the Indian Highways Management Company (IHMCL) has developed a GIS-based software for real-time monitoring’ of the waiting time at these plazas.

The IHMCL is a company promoted by the State-run National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Initially, the NHAI has identified around 100 toll plazas for live monitoring on the web-based software. These toll plazas have been selected based on congestion feedback received through 1,033 National Highway helpline.

The monitoring service will be extended to more toll plazas in a phased manner.

In addition to providing the name and location of the toll plaza, the software will offer live updates on queue length in metres, total waiting time and vehicle speed at the plaza .

It will also provide congestion alert and lane distribution recommendations if the queue exceeds the prescribed limit, NHAI said.

Toll plazas have been integrated into in web-based software system connected to NHAI field offices across the country.

This software will assist NHAI officials by offering comparative traffic condition analyses on an hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly basis, focusing on traffic queues and congestion, it added.

In addition, the software will provide updates on current weather conditions and information about local festivals, enabling NHAI officials to take pre-emptive measures to manage the traffic load and help decongest the toll plazas.

The live monitoring and tracking system at the plazas will help ensure free flow of traffic and provide a hassle-free tolling experience to the National Highway users.