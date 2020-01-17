Logistics

NHIDCL awards ₹2,379 cr Z-Morh Tunnel in J-K to APCO Amarnathji Tunnelway

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 17, 2020 Published on January 17, 2020

The government on Friday awarded the crucial Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir to APCO Amarnathji Tunnelway Pvt Ltd to be built at a cost of Rs 2,379 crore, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) managing director K K Pathak said on Friday.

The project was earlier allotted to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), but the contractor abandoned it after IL&FS Group faced financial crisis.

Z-Morh Tunnel would provide all-weather road connectivity to Sonamarg tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir which mostly remains closed during the winters due to heavy snowfall in Gagenger area.

The pact between NHIDCL and APCO Amarnathji Tunnelway was signed in presence of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“NHIDCL has awarded Rs 2,379 crore Z-Morh Tunnel to APCO Amarnathji Tunnelway Pvt Ltd,” Pathak said.

Bids for the project were re-invited on June 24, 2019 with a TPC of Rs 2,378.76 crore on BOT - build operate transfer - (Annuity) basis, he said.

Pathak said the project will be completed in 3.5 years.

Published on January 17, 2020
Jammu and Kashmir
National highways
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
DHL to expand warehousing and supply chain businesses in India, says Ecommerce CEO Ken Allen