NIDO Group, a leading warehouse automation player, has entered into a strategic partnership with Shree Maruti Integrated Logistics (SMILe) to improve the later’s operational efficiency by deploying 25 profilers and 10 sorters across 25 of its hubs across India.

Integrating NIDO Group’s advanced profilers and sorters will streamline the sorting and processing of packages, ensuring 95 per cent faster delivery times and 98 per cent improved accuracy, besides enhanced customer tracking capabilities.

Nirav Doshi, Founder and MD, NIDO Group said with the advanced profilers and sorters, SMILe will be better equipped to meet the demands of modern logistics and deliver superior service to its customers.

“NIDO is also closely working with SMILe’s IOT and software teams to enable warehousing functions as a service including remote operations,” he added.

By leveraging on high-end systems, SMILe aims to optimise its operations, minimise processing time by 50 per cent and elevate the overall customer experience.

The NIDO fully Automatic profilers will ensure accurate capture of Weight, Dimensions, and Images of over 98 per cent of shipments that travel through the SMILe network and this would ensure accurate billing of shipping weights to customers. This will ensure optimum use of vehicle capacity and reduce costs. Data gathered from these machines would also be used to plan and predict future vehicle capacity requirements across the network, said the company.

Sorters will optimise the current manpower resources to achieve higher efficiency and accuracy. The sorters would cater to over 95 pr cent of the volumes that move through the SMILe network resulting in meeting the transit and delivery commitments promised to customers.

Ajay Mokariya, Managing Director, Shree Maruti Integrated Logistics said as a fulfilment partner of choice, the company keeps looking for ways to bring automation, software and services together to provide improved visibility to inventory and thereby helping brands in their planning and operations.

As a preferred fulfilment partner, the company strives to integrate automation, software and services to enhance inventory visibility, supporting brands in planning and operations, he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit