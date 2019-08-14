Nissan partners with Zoomcar in Bengaluru

Nissan Motor India has joined hands with Zoomcar to launch a leasing programme in Bengaluru. The Zoomcar Leasing Program is expected to enable customers subscribe to Nissan KICKS for a minimum period of six months with attractive monthly subscription package.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales & Commercial, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said, “The rules of car ownership are undergoing a dynamic change with the urban youth opting for lease-based subscription models. They prefer subscribing to assets over long-term ownership. Our partnership with Zoomcar enables customers to experience the all new Nissan KICKS at extremely attractive monthly subscription plans.”

Nissan recently launched the XE Diesel variant of its Intelligent SUV-KICKS in India, priced at ₹9.89 lakh.