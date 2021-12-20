Nitin Gadkari inaugurates National Highways in Uttar Pradesh

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated 232 km of National Highways at a project cost of ₹ 4,160 crore in Jaunpur and Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In Jaunpur, Gadkari laid the foundation stone for three national highway projects that will cover 86 km and will be laid down at a total cost of ₹1,123 crore. While in Mirzapur, the minister inaugurated four national highways projects worth ₹3,037 crore with a total length of 146 km, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said.

Laying the foundation stone, Gadkari said these road projects will facilitate the movement of goods with better connectivity in the region. It will also facilitate access to markets for agricultural produce, local and other products, it added.

Emphasising infrastructure development for employment generation and economic prosperity, Gadkari said the government is committed to developing Uttar Pradesh. These road projects will boost the growth of the state, provide better connectivity in the region, and double the pace of development of the state.

Uttar Pradesh is bound for assembly elections in 2022.