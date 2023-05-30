The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) aims to handle 51 million tonnes (mt) of cargo in 2023-24, according to Chairman, AV Ramana. “We want to achieve not less than ₹400 crore of profit during the year,” he said.

Honouring the port users in Mangaluru, he said the port had reported one of its best performances by achieving cargo traffic of 41.42 mt during 2022-23, which represents 5.4 per cent growth.

The port handled 1.65 lakh TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers in 2022-23, against 1.50 lakh TEUs in 2021-22. It had targeted handling 3 lakh TEUs of containers in the current financial year.

On improving road connectivity with the hinterland, he said the Centre’s initiatives should help in providing all-weather connectivity to the hinterland by 2024.

Minister of State for Ports Shipping and Waterways and Tourism, Shripad Yesso Naik, gave away awards to cargo handlers, stevedores, steamer agents, support service providers, and cruise and hospitality service providers, among others.

