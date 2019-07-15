NMPT conducts roadshow on Port Community System

New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT), in association with Indian Ports Association (IPA) and logistics software company Portall, organised a roadshow on Port Community System (PCS) software at New Mangalore.

A press release said here the roadshow was to sensitise the maritime community and create a robust Port Community System. On December 11, 2018, PCS1x was simultaneously rolled out at 13 major ports in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, NMPT Chairman Venkata Ramana Akkaraju said digitisation is one of the initiatives under the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ initiative. PCS1x is an umbrella cloud platform for maritime stakeholders for seamless exchange of messages.

The release said the adoption of PCS1x would result in marked improvement for the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ initiative, and will help in improved visibility, reduction in time and cost along with documentation work. It said that all major trade associations are working alongside the IPA and Portall to improve adoption of PCS1x, and address additional requests from the stakeholders. Shipping agents, Custom house agents, terminal operators, and representatives from the container freight station and Mercantile Marine Department participated in the roadshow.