NMPT handles steel cargo

New Mangalore Port loaded 22,825 tonnes of steel cargo (coils, slabs, billets, etc) of JSW Ltd to the ports such as Damietta in Egypt, Marghera in Italy, and Sagunto in Spain.

A press statement by New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) said on Friday that this is first of its kind export consignment from NMPT.

The vessel m.v. Minoan Grace, which arrived on August 29 to load 22,825 tonnes of steel cargo, sailed on September 3. The port extended all the committed resources and infrastructure to make the handling hassle-free, it said.

AV Ramana, Chairman of NMPT, expressed happiness over the handling of such export of steel cargo and patronising of the port by JSW Ltd.

He said the port’s multidimensional initiatives such as online gate admittance, improved storage facilities, better service and cost-effective measures made this happen. He hoped that these initiatives will encourage other exporters for the shipment of break bulk cargo from the port in the coming days.