NMPT’s mechanised coal handling berth becomes operational

My Five: Anshu Sharma
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
The Chettinad Mangalore Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd (CMCTPL) commenced its commercial operation at berth no 16 by handling first shipment of coal cargo brought by vessel MV Yangze-8 on Friday.
A press release by New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) said here on Friday that the vessel is having a draft of 13.10 metre and length overall of 200 metre with 25,000 tonnes of coal cargo.
AV Ramana, Chairman of NMPT, said that the port could finally bring coal vessel and start mechanised operations at berth no 16.
In 2016, NMPT had entered into a concession agreement with CMCTPL for mechanised handling of coal and other bulk cargoes.
The above facility has been developed for handling coal on common user basis. The entire coal cargoes that were earlier handled in a semi-mechanised manner at various berths of NMPT will now be handled at the dedicated mechanised coal terminal, the release said.
With development of mechanised handling having dust suppression facility, the dust pollution at NMPT will come down drastically which will also increase the productivity and reduce turnaround time of vessel, the release added.
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Infusion of Rs 9,300 crore by LIC and government has helped absorb provisions and improve capital ratios
Bank of Baroda, after the merger with Vijaya and Dena Bank, continues to witness pressure on profitability and ...
The ‘payment’ function can be used to find out how much to invest on a regular basis to accumulate a desired ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...