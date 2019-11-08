NMPT’s mechanised coal handling berth becomes operational

The Chettinad Mangalore Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd (CMCTPL) commenced its commercial operation at berth no 16 by handling first shipment of coal cargo brought by vessel MV Yangze-8 on Friday.

A press release by New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) said here on Friday that the vessel is having a draft of 13.10 metre and length overall of 200 metre with 25,000 tonnes of coal cargo.

AV Ramana, Chairman of NMPT, said that the port could finally bring coal vessel and start mechanised operations at berth no 16.

In 2016, NMPT had entered into a concession agreement with CMCTPL for mechanised handling of coal and other bulk cargoes.

The above facility has been developed for handling coal on common user basis. The entire coal cargoes that were earlier handled in a semi-mechanised manner at various berths of NMPT will now be handled at the dedicated mechanised coal terminal, the release said.

With development of mechanised handling having dust suppression facility, the dust pollution at NMPT will come down drastically which will also increase the productivity and reduce turnaround time of vessel, the release added.