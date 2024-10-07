The Directorate General of Civil Aviation ( DGCA) is not amending the duty time regulation of pilots which has divided airlines and unions.

In January, the civil aviation regulator revised the regulation governing duty hours of pilots. The revision included increasing the weekly rest period from 36 to 48 hours.

While pilots largely welcomed the changes, airlines resisted it as it would increase staff requirements and raise costs.

The revised rules were originally to take effect on June 1. However, their implementation was put on hold due to airlines objections.

Last week, a media report said that the government is working to revise duty time regulations to make it practical for both airlines and pilots. A senior DGCA official however denied plans to amend the regulation. Asked about its implementation, the official said it would be premature to comment as the issue is subjudice.

In July, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the Delhi High Court that the new regulations may not be implemented in 2024. The matter will be heard next on October 23.

The issue before the court is the validity of an earlier regulation introduced in 2019. The regulation remains effective now, as the 2024 version has been put on hold.

The Indian Pilots Guild and Indian Commercial Pilots Association challenged a regulation introduced in 2019 on the grounds that it did not adequately address the issue of work-related fatigue. The unions contended that the regulation was not based on scientific principles and sought fresh rules after consulting with all stakeholders.

"Though the 2024 regulation is an improvement over the 2019 regulation, it too has been framed without any scientific study and continues to fall short in some crucial areas relating to fatigue managememt, like allowing consecutive night duties," said advocate Bharat Gupta, counsel of the Indian Commercial Pilots Association.

Pilots are also objecting to certain clauses in 2024 regulations pertaining to "mixed duty," ultra-long range operations, and others. Mixed duty is considered when a pilot is called to carry out duties in advance of the stipulated reporting time for flights. Pilots believe this could be misused and allow operators to reduce the mandatory minimum rest period before flights.

Pilots have also called for bunk beds in aircraft that recline at an angle of 180 degrees. These are used for rest by pilots operating ultra-long haul flights, and the 2024 regulation allows airlines to provide bunk beds that will enable a flat or a near-flat sleeping position with a recline of at least 80 degrees.