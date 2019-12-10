No longer lose access to apps while on Metro

CreditAccess Grameen buys Madura Microfin for ₹876 cr
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
If you are a commuter on the Hyderabad Metro hassled by mobile connectivity issues denying you access to entertainment on your phone, here’s a piece of good news.
Sugarbox Networks, an arm of Zee Entertainment, brings Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing uninterrupted access to films, music, e-learning, games and other entertainment content through two windows - Zee5 or FreePlay App on both Android and iOS.
The firm has signed an agreement with Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) to provide equipment in all the rakes to enable continuous connectivity.
As an introductory offer, the access is offered free for 60 days. After the period, the passengers will still get access to some free content, while giving them an option to buy packages to access premium content.
“SugarBox is a local Wi-Fi network that eliminates the users’ dependence on mobile data, without any data charges,” Rohit Paranjpe, Chief Executive Officer of SugarBox Networks, said.
It also set up SugarBox zones in nine Metro stations including those at Nagole, Uppal, Secunderabad and Ameerpet.
“This is the first time we are starting this service at a Metro network. We have launched this service at 200 hospitals and other places of interest (PoI) in nine cities.
SugarBox offers SDKs (software development kits) to firms to integrate their apps on the platform. This would allow more players to join the network.
