Noida airport launch has been pushed back by at least four months due to a delay in delivery of construction materials and equipment, the company developing the airport announced today.

Originally slated to open by December-end, the airport will have commercial operations by next April end.

"This shift (in deadline) has taken place due to various reasons including delays in delivery of construction materials and equipment due to Covid-19 restrictions and supply chain constraints due to geopolitical conflict. We are working with all stakeholders to keep the pace of construction activities and preparations for operational readiness high," Yamuna International Airport Private Ltd (YIAPL) said in a statement.

YIAPL is owned by Zurich airport and is developing Delhi National Capital Region's second airport in a public private partnership with Uttar Pradesh government. In the first phase the airport will have a single runway and handle 12 million passengers annually.

The engineering procurement and construction contract for the airport was awarded to Tata Projects in June 2022.

“Work on the runway, the passenger terminal and the control tower, is well advanced. Recently, the concessions for ground handling, the operation of commercial areas and important maintenance contracts were awarded. In addition, agreements have been signed with several airlines for flight connections from Noida International Airport,” YIAPL said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit