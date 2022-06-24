Noida International Airport selects ICAD as MSI consultant   

The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) has selected ICAD Holding Ltd as the Master System Integrator (MSI) consultant to develop Noida International Airport (NIA). ICAD will support NIA with the systems integration design, and integration of ICT and Airport Systems.

ICAD will lead the core airport systems implementation and integration, the agency said in a statement. This is the 45 th airport project that ICAD has taken up globally. It has partnered with Wipro and Ross & Baruzzini from USA to provide “comprehensive MSI consultancy services”.

ICAD, a global technology corporation, is known as a specialist for design, installation, integration, and maintenance of ICT systems required to build a modern, digital airport. On the other hand, YIAPL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, incorporated as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to develop the greenfield Noida International Airport in Jewar.

Digital airport

The digital environment to be set up at Noida International Airport includes paperless processing across all checkpoints in line with the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation’s DigiYatra Policy.

According to Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Yamuna International Airport, the digital greenfield airport will enable contactless travel experience and cost-efficient operations for all airport partners.