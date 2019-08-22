Logistics

Non-payment of dues: Oil companies stop fuel supply to Air India at six airports

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 22, 2019 Published on August 22, 2019

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday afternoon stopped the supply of fuel to Air India at six airports due to non-payment of dues, said a senior airline official.

However, he said the flight operations of the airline are currently normal and unaffected.

The airports where the fuel supply was stopped by the state-owned OMCs at around 4 pm are Cochin, Visakhapatnam, Mohali, Ranchi, Pune and Patna, another official of the national carrier said.

Air India spokesperson said,”In the absence of equity support Air India cannot handle the huge debt service liabilities.”

“Our financial performance, however, this fiscal is very good and we are moving towards a healthy operating profit. The airline despite its legacy issues is performing very well,” he added.

Published on August 22, 2019
Air India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Domestic air passenger traffic grows by 3.01 per cent in July: DGCA