Normalcy returns in automobile sales during June

The domestic wholesales (dispatches from factories) of automobiles in June jumped multi-fold on a monthly basis, recording at 12,96,807 units of all categories put together, as compared to 4,42,013 units in May.

In the passenger car segment, the wholesales has touched 1,21,378 units during the month as compared to 41,536 units in May this year. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis also, the passenger car segment more than doubled in sales as compared to 55,497 units in June last year, the latest data shared by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Wednesday.

With the markets improving over the last one month with the lifting of lockdown in many States, the demand in rural areas are also expected to improve, Kenichi Ayukawa, President, SIAM told reporters.

“We expect the rural demand to come back…with a good monsoon season, we are expecting the markets to return to normalcy,” he said.

In the utility vehicle segment, the domestic wholesale rose to 1,00,760 units last month, a growth of 193 per cent on month-on-month (MoM) basis as compared to 45,158 units in May. On YoY basis also, the sales more than doubled as compared to 46,201 units in June last year.

In the two-wheeler segment, the industry sold 2,41,689 units of scooter in June, almost four times on monthly basis as it sold 50,294 units in May. However, on a YoY basis, the sales has declined by 10 per cent as compared with 2,69,812 units in June 2020.

The motorcycle sales also jumped by 163 per cent on MoM basis to 7,77,100 units in June as against 2,95,257 units in May. On a yearly basis, the sales grew by 10 per cent as against 7,04,365 units in corresponding month last year.