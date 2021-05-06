Northern Rlys to cancel 28 pairs of trains from May 9 onwards

Northern Zone of Indian Railways has decided to cancel 28 pairs of trains citing surge in Covid-19 cases, according to official note.

The trains are Shatabdis, Rajdhani Expresses, Janshatabdis and Vande Bharat – most of which are AC trains connecting Delhi with various parts of the country.

They will stop services in a staggered manner starting from May 9, May 10 to May 14 till further orders.

Also, more trains are being cancelled from other zones of Indian Railways as well.