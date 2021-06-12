Norway’s Crown LNG to build 7.2 mt LNG terminal offshore Kakinada

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Norway’s Crown LNG Holding AS (Crown LNG) said it has initiated the development of an LNG terminal with an annual re-gasification capacity of 7.2 million tonnes a year located offshore Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.
Crown LNG India AS, a subsidiary of Crown LNG Holding AS, has signed an agreement with East LNG to finance, build and lease the infrastructure for their offshore LNG receiving terminal at Kakinada. Crown has also been contracted for operations and management of the facility through a 25-year lease.
Crown LNG said it hopes to finalise the Kakinada project’s EPC contractor and key sub-contractors during the coming weeks, the company said in a statement.
The company is working towards a final investment decision (FID) by the end of 2022.
Crown LNG estimates that the LNG terminal will be operational approximately three years after making a final investment decision for the project, the statement said.
“We will build an LNG terminal that will be operational 365 days a year, including during the monsoon season, for 25 years following the completion of the terminal,” says Gunnar Knutsen, CEO of Crown LNG AS, the project services unit of Crown LNG.
Crown LNG intends to develop the LNG terminal as a gravity-based structure that sits on the seabed approximately 11 kilometres offshore Kakinada.
Not only will such a solution be able to withstand the harsh weather conditions the Indian monsoon season presents, it will also contribute towards decongesting busy ports and keeping hazardous substances away from populated areas.
“By choosing this approach, we enable a 365-day operating window without placing unnecessary environmental and safety burdens on the local community in and around Kakinada,” Knutsen added.
The lack of viable LNG facilities on the east coast has caused significant energy shortages for the eastern part of India, particularly for high-volume energy users such as fertiliser, petrochemicals and power plants that are located in and around Andhra Pradesh. Many facilities have even been sitting idle due to lack of natural gas supplies.
Jørn Husemoen, Chairman of Crown LNG Holding AS said that the pipeline infrastructure near the project site is mature and therefore easy to connect to.
Crown LNG specialises in developing LNG infrastructure for harsh weather conditions, for both LNG re-gasification and LNG liquefaction.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Bedi isn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...