Now, freight customers can pay 5% extra to get priority Railway wagon allotment on certain days

The Ministry of Railways has introduced a policy on premium indent on to facilitate freight customers. Under the policy, if a customer places request for premium indent, allotment of rakes will be given priority on two days — Monday and Friday.

These two days are notified under a Preferential Traffic Order issued by the Traffic Transportation Directorate of the Railway Boardtime. However, on other days, normal order of priority of indents will be followed.

In sidings, customers can indicate a date of supply of rakes and also whether they will load if the rake is supplied after the due date on the normal tariff rate, said a release.

The customer shall be required to pay 5 per cent premium on normal freight which shall be deposited in advance. If the rake is supplied later than the indicated date on the indent, the premium paid will be adjusted against the normal freight, it added.

Premium indent, once placed, cannot be withdrawn; withdrawal of the indent shall invite forfeiture of the premium paid, it said.

Also, the premium indent policy will not be applicable to restricted destinations and destinations regulated by quota.