Now, give a missed call for NHAI prepaid wallet FASTag balance

Users of FASTag, the RFID tags that can be used to make electronic toll payments, who use NHAI prepaid wallet to make toll payments can know the balance in their wallet through a missed call to a toll-free number, +91-88843 33331.

According to a release, NHAI-promoted Indian Highways Management Company Ltd has announced the introduction of ‘missed call alert’ for NHAI prepaid wallet balance. This facility is available only for FASTag users linked to the NHAI prepaid wallet.

As of now, balance of FASTags, which are linked to various bank accounts cannot be known through this facility. This is a free-of-cost, round-the-clock service. If more than one vehicle is linked to a unique NHAI prepaid wallet, then the SMS would show the cumulative balance of all tags assigned to each vehicle. If any of the vehicles has a low balance, a separate SMS shall be sent to the registered mobile number, showing low balance.