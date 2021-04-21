Now, Madhya Pradesh and UP plan to run oxygen express to their states

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
With states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh asking railways regarding movement of oxygen carrying trucks using trains, the oxygen express will be run to other destinations as well. Earlier, Railways have already announced plans to run Oxygen Express to Maharashtra.
“We have received queries from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh State Governments. Trains will be planned soon,” said Railway Ministry official.
On how many trains can be run to multiple locations in a no oxygen shortage situation, the official said, that “Railways has sufficient rolling stock. Rakes will be placed for loading as and when we get indents. State Governments are planning in consultation with us.”
Railways is already on track to run Oxygen Express, the trains so-named, which will use wagons of Indian Army maintained by Railways, to carry oxygen to various destinations.
The first train is supposed to be loaded for Maharashtra. Delhi, which has been seeking oxygen from the Centre, has earlier said that oxygen meant for the state was getting diverted to other states and had sought Goyal's intervention to restore the supply to Delhi.
