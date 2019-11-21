Now, one can get FASTags free of cost at NHAI toll booths till December 1

NHAI has started selling FASTag -- the RFID stickers that can be used to make electronic payment for toll charges -- free of cost till December 1.

"Between Thursday (November 21) and December 1, you can get the FASTags for free," said Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a conference.

Also read: NHAI readies infrastructure to accept tolls only through FASTag from December 1

"We cannot say what will happen after December 2," said Gadkari indicating that the free offer to get tags is there only till December 1.

"In fact, even the security deposit of Rs 150 will be borne by NHAI," said SS Sandhu, Chairman, NHAI.

At present, below 30 per cent of NHAI toll income accrues electronically.