Now, Railways deploys Covid isolation coaches at Guwahati, Sabarmati

With latest demands from the State of Assam, Indian Railways has swiftly moved 21 isolation coaches to Guwahati and 20 isolation coaches to Badarpur near Silchar in Assam (North Frontier Railway zone).

At present, 298 coaches have been handed over to various states for Covid care with a bed-capacity of more than 4,700. Two sets of oxygen cylinders are also provided in these coaches to meet any exigency by the State Health Authorities in many places.

The latest demand came from Gujarat, wherein the Railways have deployed 10 coaches for Sabarmati and six coaches for Chandoliya. In Uttar Pradesh, though coaches have not yet been requisitioned by the State Government, 10 coaches each are placed at Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad totaling to a capacity of 800 beds (50 coaches).

Alongside, in terms of the demand by Nagaland, the Railways has positioned 10 isolation coaches at Dimapur, five isolation coaches having 70 bed capacity with one coach for medical personnel at Jabalpur are now functional, said an official release.

As of now, 21 coaches are functional for the medical exigencies at Palghar by the Railways as per Terms of Agreement with District Authorities, said the railways.

Capacity utilisation

At Nandurbar (Maharashtra), 10 new admissions were registered in the last two days, while 10 patients earlier admitted were discharged. Also, 26 Covid patients are currently in isolation at this facility.

The Railway has also positioned 11 covid care coaches (with one coach serving exclusively for medical personnel and supplies) at Ajni Inland Container Depot and handed over to Nagpur Municipal Corporation, where nine patients were admitted and six discharged.

With regards to the demand by Madhya Pradesh for two coaches, the Ratlam Division of Western Railway has deployed 22 Coaches with a capacity of 320 beds at Tihi station near Indore. Here, 19 patients were admitted so far while one patient was discharged. At Bhopal, where 20 coaches are deployed, there were 28 admissions with 10 patients discharged, as per the latest data. As on date, 18 patients are utilising this facility and 302 beds are available.

In Delhi, the Railways has catered to the State Governments’ demand for 75 Covid Care Coaches with a capacity of 1,200 beds. Also, 50 coaches are positioned at Shakurbasti and 25 Coaches at Anand Vihar stations. Five admissions were registered with all discharged. A total of 1,200 beds are available here.

Oxygen Express

Meanwhile, continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), Indian Railways has so far delivered more than 2,960 Metric Tonne of LMO in 185 tankers to various states across the country. According to an official statement, 47 Oxygen Express trains have already completed their journey so far.

As of now, 174 MT has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 729 MT in UP, 249 MT in MP, 305 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana and 1,334 MT in Delhi.

Presently, 18 tankers are running with more than 260 tonnes of LMO which are expected to reach in Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi, said the release adding that running of new Oxygen is a dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated regularly.