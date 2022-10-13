With the success of the Vande Bharat Express for passengers, the Railways is now planning to expand it to freight operations as well for super fast parcel services.

“With an objective of capturing additional high value time sensitive cargo, which is presently being transported through other modes of transport, Indian Railways is planning to introduce super fast parcel services,” the Railway Board has written to General Managers of Central Northern and Western Railways.

Freight EMU rakes

These services are being planned via Freight EMU rolling stock built on Vande Bharat platform, the first rake of which is being introduced in service very soon, it further said.

The first service of these trains is likely to be introduced between Delhi NCR region and Mumbai. The Railway Board has requested Zonal Railways to identify more routes for these services based on interactions with industry participants and stakeholders.

They have also been directed to identify terminals for running the services, ensure necessary infrastructure and facilities are available at the terminals for running the services and decide the time table for running these trains.

“Since the introduction of Freight EMU services is being monitored at the highest level, it is requested that this may be treated as most urgent,” the Railway Board has said in its letter.

Freight EMU rakes on the Vande Bharat platform will have several advantages such as an operational speed potential of 160 kilometre per hour. The coaches will have 1,800 mm wide automatic sliding plug doors and a pay load of 264 tonne in 16 car formation.

At present, Vande Bharat Express trains for passengers have been introduced on four routes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the inaugural run of the fourth train from Una to New Delhi. The semi high speed trains have been indigenously developed.