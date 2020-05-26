Ola begins airport operations in 22 cities as air travel resumes

Mumbai, May 26 Ola has resumed its airport operations across 22 Indian cities as domestic air travel slowly resumes across the country.

Domestic air travel in India began from Monday with certain precautions amid relaxed restrictions within lockdown 4.0. The cab-hailing company has thus begun operating cabs to and from airports “with enhanced safety protocols.”

“Ola will place specially trained staff to perform car fumigation, temperature checks for driver-partners, and a car audit before every pick-up so customers can have peace of mind before they step into the car. Across all other cities, Ola will be regularly sanitising cars and monitoring the driver’s health status as part of its ‘10 steps to a safer ride’ initiative,” the company said.

The company has issued five precautions for driver-partners and five precautions for customers as par rt of its 10-step initiative.

The driver-partners are prohibited from operation in containment zones. The drivers are also required to wear masks and will need to authenticate this before the start of every ride by sharing a selfie through the driver-partner app. The vehicles will also be equipped with necessary essentials including hygiene kit.

Apart from this, the cab service has also enabled flexible cancellations for driver-partners and customers who have been given the option of cancelling the ride if the other is not wearing a mask.

As for the customers, the steps including using the service for not more than two people at a time. The air conditioning in the car will remain switched off. Furthermore, the customers will have to load and unload their luggage from the cab by themselves and will have to maintain certain social distancing guidelines.

The company has also encouraged customers to opt for cashless payments.

The Ola service for airport trips is currently available in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Madurai, Mangalore, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Varanasi, and Vishakhapatnam.