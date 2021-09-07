Ola Cabs GMV crosses pre-covid Levels

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Bengaluru, September 7 Ola Cabs has crossed pre-covid GMV levels last week and the recovery from second Covid wave is three times faster than the first wave, said founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal in a Twitter post.
Further, 10 million people are reported to have used Ola for the first time ever in FY2021. “As people move, they want to feel safe so they’re switching to personal or shared mobility instead of public transport. Many are moving to Autos taking our Auto business to almost 150 per cemt of pre-covid levels,” Aggarwal added.
The company claims to have vaccinated over 3 lakh drivers and hopes to vaccinate all drivers soon. Further, Ola is said to be onboarding more driver partners, and expanding into new cities and products. In July, Temasek, Warburg Pincus and cofounder Bhavish Aggarwal had invested $500 million in Ola, ahead of the company’s IPO.
Cab-hailing businesses have been harshly impacted by the pandemic. As the earnings dropped, worker unions estimate that over 35,000 drivers have dropped from cab-hailing apps in the past few months.
Aggarwal has also recently announced a complete revamp of Ola Cabs drivers experience in the coming two months. The founder CEO had then said, “We're redoing the @Olacabs driver experience. Will solve many issues around payments, cancellations etc for drivers, and customers. 1-2 months will see significant improvement. Totally focussed on making Ola the most convenient platform for all, especially our driver-partners."
While the issues around driver experience have existed for years now, it is often the Twitter bots and customer care executives that respond to such concerns of both drivers and customers. Agarwal’s Twitter post was one of the rare acknowledgements of the issue by a company founder.
However, the researchers and unions had questioned the timing of this announcement. Since the start of the pandemic, drivers have been asking for loan moratoriums, and income support, but there has been hardly any company response to those demands in the past year.
The drivers and researchers have noted that the many problems of Ola drivers arise from the company’s business model itself which would need drastic changes, such as fixing information asymmetries, enhancing control of drivers over earnings, deciding their trips, payment structures, rate cards, and acknowledging them as employees rather than independent contractors, among others.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...