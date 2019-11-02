Ola not to charge surge prices during odd-even in Delhi

Cab aggregator - Ola – has decided not to charge “peak price”, better known as surge pricing on cab rides during the odd-even road-use rationing scheme that will run in Delhi between November 4 and November 15.

BusinessLine had reported on Friday about Ola planning to cap the surge price during odd-even phase. Ola’s counterpart Uber has already committed to Delhi government that it would put a ceiling limit to surge pricing and not charge 1.5 times of its base fare. A car pooling company Quick Ride has waived off the commission it charges from the users during the ten day period.

In a statement Ola said it would be supporting the Government's efforts to combat the poor air quality in the National Capital. India's largest mobility platform and one of the world's largest ride-hailing companies, Ola on Saturday announced that there will be no peak pricing on rides during the period of the Odd-Even scheme in New Delhi between November 4-15, 2019.

The company will also work closely with its driver-partners to ensure maximum availability of vehicles during peak hours as well as during the staggered timings identified by the government to serve additional demand on the platform, it added in the release.

To support the initiative, Delhi Government has announced it will stagger the office timings. The move is expected to spread the peak travel demand over longer hours.

In the statement, Ola said Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Ola said, "As an organization that is committed to building for the future, Ola extends its support to the Delhi Government's initiative to curb pollution. The implementation of the Odd-Even Scheme offers an opportunity to further unlock the potential of shared mobility. We are ensuring that all our services across cabs, autos, bikes and shared cabs, will be available to serve citizens."

He also added, "Continuing our efforts to provide commuters an optimum and seamless experience, we will have no peak pricing on rides booked on the Ola platform during the Odd-Even period. We encourage all driver-partners, passengers, and citizens to participate and make the third edition of the Odd-Even scheme, a success."

“Hundreds of thousands of driver-partners logging on to the Ola platform during peak hours will help ensure the successful implementation of the odd-even scheme by the government, by reducing the number of unshared vehicles from the roads of the National Capital.