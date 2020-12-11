Olectra Greentech to supply 30 electric buses to Dehradun, 150 to Surat, 25 to Silvassa

The citizens of Dehradun Smart City Limited, Surat and Silvassa will have the pleasure of commuting in zero emission, noiseless electric buses supplied by Olectra Greentech Limited, the maker/supplier of these e-buses in India.

Olectra Greentech, a MEIL Group company, is set to supply 30 e-buses to Dehradun, 150 to Surat city and 25 buses to Silvassa. The trial run in Silvassa is scheduled next week.

The company has an order book of 775 electric buses under FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) from various States. These buses, made in India, are to be supplied in a phased manner. Olectra is a major player in the sector and accounts for about 20 per cent of the sanctioned 5,595 buses under FAME-II.

After flagging off the electric buses today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, “We are planning to start these 30 eco-friendly electric buses in this financial year. These buses will run in hill terrains of Dehradun, Mussoorie, Rishikesh and Haridwar.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is set to flag off the trial run in Surat on Saturday (December 12).

The company will supply 9-metre, air-conditioned buses numbering 150 to Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) in a phased manner.

Carbon-free ride

B Sharat Chandra, CEO & CFO, Olectra Greentech Limited, told BusinessLine, “Olectra is proud to operate its state-of-the-art electric buses in the country. Our buses will now contribute to preserving the rich ecology of Uttarakhand. Olectra is committed to its efforts to reduce pollution levels through an efficient electric public transport system. Our electric buses have already proved themselves in reliability and efficiency as they have been successfully deployed at Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad and Kerala.”

The buses have a seating capacity of 25, +wheelchair, and come with an electronically-controlled air suspension that ensures a comfortable ride for passengers. The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras to enhance commuter safety.

The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery installed in the bus can cover up to 180 kms on a single charge based on traffic conditions. The technologically advanced electric bus has a regenerative braking system which allows the bus to recover part of the kinetic energy lost in braking. The high-power AC charging system enables the battery to get fully recharged in 3-4 hours.

Thus far, Olectra has delivered over 280 buses to various States. These buses have completed over two crore kms on Indian roads and have reduced CO2 emissions of around 13,000 tonnes till now, which would have required one lakh trees instead.

Olectra buses have covered high hill terrain of Manali to Rohtang Pass and entered the Limca Book of Records.