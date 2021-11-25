Omega Seiki Mobility partners with Charzer to deploy 20,000 EV charging stations across India

EV charging infrastructure start-up Charzer has joined hands with EV manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility to set up a network of 20,000 EV charging stations across India in the next two years.

According to a survey of 500 passenger auto-rickshaws and cargo three-wheelers, conducted by Charzer, 8 out of 10 drivers in Bengaluru do not have the required charging infrastructure at home. In a city like Bengaluru, a conventional engine auto-rickshaw driver covers up to 150 km every day, whereas an EV auto driver is able to drive up to only 100 km, this is mainly due to the lack of charging options available on the go, the EV charging infrastructure company added. The partnership between Charzer and Omega Seiki Mobility is aimed at addressing this pain point.

Over the next two years, Charzer will install EV charging stations in over 20,000 locations. According to Charzer, the extended range due to ease of access to charging points can result in a 40-50 per cent increase in income of drivers.

Commenting on the partnership, Dheeraj Reddy, COO and Co-Founder, Charzer, said: “For any logistics company, finding and managing ‘Park and Charge’ EV hubs is capital intensive and requires extensive use of labour and workforce. Setting up these EV charging hubs is a major deviation from the core business of a logistics company. Besides this, drivers and companies lose a lot of valuable time in travelling to and fro to the hubs. This is where we come in. With Charzer, fleet owners can save up to 46 per cent of their expenses and scale their fleet 10 times faster. Drivers can save up to 55 hours of redundant travel per month and earn 40 per cent more income due to increased fleet uptime.”

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, said “At Omega Seiki Mobility, we are dedicated to creating an ecosystem that reduces carbon footprint by shifting to sustainable last-mile logistics. We have a target of introducing 30,000+ EV cargo three wheels in the next two years. In order to achieve this goal, we are also working towards building a robust charging infrastructure that allows our fleet drivers to easily access charging stations at any given point during the day. As a first step towards this, we have partnered with Charzer to build an extensive network of charging stations across the country.''

Charzer will deploy the charging stations across all operational geographies of Omega Seiki Mobility clients. The company will also open access to its mobile application and website for drivers to locate the nearest charging stations and book charging slots. The electric vehicle drivers can also use the charging facility in a subscription model.

Charzer is already working with Greendrive logistics, which operates a fleet of over 100 Omega Seiki vehicles in Bangalore and supports last-mile logistics for companies like Amazon, Bigbasket, Porter etc.