All Omni Bus Owners Association (AOBOA) in Tamil Nadu is undertaking multi-pronged efforts to address the huge driver shortage faced by the omni bus operators in the state.

The omni bus operators have been facing an acute shortage of trained drivers for their new-age fleet as inter-city travel by buses has picked up significantly in the past couple of years.

“This is a manpower-intensive industry. During Covid, most of our employees could not be retained. A lot of people from bus body manufacturing units, drivers, technicians, loaders, and others left the industry to join other sectors to sustain their livelihoods. Overall 30-35 per cent of the workforce which depended on us have moved to other industries,” V Senthil Kumaran, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Private Staff Bus Owners Association and State Chairman, Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India, said.

The shortage of drivers for private bus operators and state transport undertakings (STUs) is estimated at 10,000, including about 4000 drivers for STUs.

Rise in passengers

The omni bus segment has been witnessing rise in passenger flow. While the operators are ready to deploy more buses in tune with the demand, trained manpower is not readily available now and hence they are ramping up efforts to train more people and deploy.

“Since this is a taxing job, it is not easy to attract people now. Also, we need to train people not just on vehicle driving, but also on safety aspects, women’s safety measures, handling of passengers etc. Overall, it requires enormous training nowadays to run the vehicles, he added.

A Anbalagan, President, (AOBOA) and Vice Chairman-Tamil Nadu, Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India, said that the number of omni bus operators in Tamil Nadu had reduced from about 520 in the pre-covid era to about 438 now. Currently, the fleet strength of operators is about 3000 buses.

Simulator-based training

AOBOA conducts driver training programmes along with medical camps every three months to attract new talent. It also involves institutions like IIT-Madras and Anna University, which provide simulator-based training to people. “This method attracts more people. Also, we are working with driver training institutes of MRF and Ashok Leyland to train more people. Currently, we are working with them to train 100 drivers for omni bus operators,” he said.

Anbalagan also pointed out that the Association conducts events to showcase technological advancements and create awareness about safety and associated things. Its Passenger Vehicle Expo, held last week in Chennai, attracted the participation of 360 omni bus owners, 590 mofussil bus owners, and others including van and cab owners.

“For the overall bus industry, travel demand during this year’s Diwali was 51% higher in Tamil Nadu than the previous year,” according to redBus, an online bus ticketing platform.