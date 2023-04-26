Bengaluru

On-demand driver and car servicing company DriveU has announced an exclusive partnership with MyGate, a community living app to cater to the needs of car owners of the 25,000 societies on its platform.

Through this partnership, all new and existing customers of MyGate will have access to various DriveU services such as on-demand drivers, car wash facilities and car servicing through MyGate app.

The integration of DriveU and MyGate will initially roll out in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It will then scale to other metropolitan cities including Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

Primary focus

Commenting on the development, Ashok Shastry, Co-Founder & CEO, DriveU, said, “This exclusive partnership is aimed at providing comfort and convenience to the residents of MyGate enabled societies so that they can access our services at the click of a button within the MyGate app. Our primary focus would be towards offering a seamless and hassle-free experience to all residents. Additionally, this will help us deepen our presence in the cities we are operating and introduce new products like doorstep car wash and detailing to millions of new customers within the MyGate community.”

Adding to this, Vijay Arisetty, Co-founder & CEO, MyGate, said, “We’re very excited to welcome DriveU onboard to ensure our residents’ cars are usable at all times and in every situation. Whether for a quick FASTag recharge before heading to the airport, an on-demand driver on the way home from a family dinner or roadside assistance in case of an emergency, the solution is just a click away on the MyGate app.”

