On fast track: Railways’ freight earnings, loading rise in October

Railways freight earnings as well as loading saw a significant rise in October 2020, reflecting a trend of economic revival on the back of five rounds of unlocking of the economy.
While Railways freight loading was up 15 per cent at 108.16 million tonnes (93.75 million tonnes), its freight earnings for October grew 9 per cent to ₹10,405.12 crore (₹9,536.22 crore), an official release said.
In September, the Railways earned ₹9,896.86 crore in freight earnings and loading was at 102.12 million tonnes (mt).
This latest Railways freight earnings and the strong show in GST collections for October is a clear pointer that economy has normalised to a large extent, say economy watchers.
In October, the public sector behemoth’s loading was 108.16 mt which includes 46.97 mt coal, 14.68 mt iron ore, 5.03 mt foodgrain, 5.93 mt fertilisers and 6.62 mt cement (excluding clinker).
It is worth noting that a number of concessions/discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive.
The Ministry of Railways had held meetings with top leadership of iron & steel, cement, power, coal, automobiles and logistics service providers.
Also, Business Development units at Zonal & Divisional levels and near doubling of freight speed is contributing to sustainable growth momentum inspite of blocked freight services in Punjab.
