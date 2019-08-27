Operations on Bengaluru Airport’s new South runway to commence on Dec 5

Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
A validation flight has been completed for the new South Runway at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport).
With the successful completion of the validation flight today (August 27), operations on the new runway are planned to commence on December 5, 2019.
The validation flights were conducted to certify aerodrome navigational aids and instrument procedures as determined by civil aviation regulations.
“The CodeF and Cat IIIB compliant runway, measuring 4,000-metres in length and 45-metres in width, will begin operations – initially – with CAT I standard certification and will progressively evolve to CAT IIIB as operations stabilise. Following infrastructure and procedural improvements, the runways will eventually be used for independent mixed mode operations, allowing flights to take-off and land from either runway,” said BIAL spokesperson.
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
