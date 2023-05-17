With the strong resurgence in travel seen in post-pandemic times, over 960 advertisers and more than 1,000 brands were seen actively advertising in the travel and tourism category on digital platforms in the March quarter, as per data released by TAM. State tourism boards were also seen spending big bucks to woo travelers besides domestic and international travel companies.

According to the TAM AdEx report, the number of video ads in travel and tourism category grew by 2.1 times in the period of January-March 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The digital medium witnessed an 18 per cent increase in ad insertions related to this sector during the March quarter year-on-year.

The top advertisers

Dubai Tourism, Kayak, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation, Cleartrip, and Tourism Authority of Thailand emerged as the top five advertisers. Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation, MakeMyTrip, Australia Tourism, Tripadvisor and Tourism New South Wales were also among the top ten digital advertisers during the March quarter.

“The top ten Advertisers had 70 per cent share of ad Insertions during Jan-March 2023 on digital with Dubai Comm/Tour Promotion Board on top of the list with 14 per cent share, “ the report noted.

Display ads had more than 70 per cent share of the category in the overall ad insertions during January-March 2023. “Among the Digital Platforms, Desktop Display topped with 43 per cent share of Ad Insertions followed by Mobile Display with 25 per cent share,” the report noted.