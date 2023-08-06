The big picture for us was to build an airline with size and scale reasonably quickly. We have been able to execute that. The other part was to set a culture of cost leadership. We have gone from zero to 20 aircraft in one year, have become India’s most on time airline and gained recognition for our food and warm service.

We have also created an employee centric approach. Over and above the regular leaves, we give one day social responsibility leave to employees who want to do charity work. These are some of big picture items which have been executed beyond our expectations. In the same period fuel price has fluctuated from $ 75 to $ 90 ( per barrel) and is at $ 85 now. When we started writing our business plan, the dollar was valued at Rs 75 and now it’s above Rs 81.....We have seen such ups and downs.