Akasa completes its first anniversary on August 7. What have been the main achievements and challenges?
The big picture for us was to build an airline with size and scale reasonably quickly. We have been able to execute that. The other part was to set a culture of cost leadership. We have gone from zero to 20 aircraft in one year, have become India’s most on time airline and gained recognition for our food and warm service.
We have also created an employee centric approach. Over and above the regular leaves, we give one day social responsibility leave to employees who want to do charity work. These are some of big picture items which have been executed beyond our expectations. In the same period fuel price has fluctuated from $ 75 to $ 90 ( per barrel) and is at $ 85 now. When we started writing our business plan, the dollar was valued at Rs 75 and now it’s above Rs 81.....We have seen such ups and downs.
Are you reworking your growth plans in backdrop of Go First insolvency
There is no revision of plans. Our order is for 76 planes. That does not change. We will increase our fleet to 26 aircraft by March 2024. By March 2025 we will have over 40 aircraft
IndiGo reported record profit in Q1. How has it been for you.
Our cash and revenue performance is well ahead of our plan. Increase in our fleet is helping us with economies of scale and contributing to revenue. The increase in frequency on Mumbai-Delhi route has helped in attracting different types of customers You can see our published loads. In May and June we had 90 per cent loads
Is Akasa Air planning to raise $ 75-100 million ?
We are well capitalised at this point.
Nineteen pilots have resigned in August without serving notice term. Will it impact schedules?
We have a ten years plan that covers pilot recruitment, training and career upgrades. There is no long term impact (due to resignations) and we remain very confident about the future. We are planners and we plan for contingencies. You have to look at our track record. We have the lowest cancellation rate and best on time performance.