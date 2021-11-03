Over 42 lakh passengers to travel over 1 lakh routes during Diwali week: redBus

With the festive season reaching its zenith during the long Diwali weekend, demand for intercity travel is at its peak in India, according to online bus ticketing platform redBus.

The platform has so far recorded a 30 per cent rise in bookings over the previous year for the Diwali week.

Nearly 42 per cent of the overall bookings this season are from metro and Tier I cities. The platform is also witnessing a significant uptick in bookings from Tier II and Tier III cities compared to last year.

Over 2,500 bus operators and around 21 Road Transport Corporations are set to cater to the rising demand, running about 20,000 daily services during the Diwali week, the company said. These services are expected to ferry 42.5 lakh passengers, across over one lakh routes, covering a cumulative distance of 94 crore kilometres over seven days, it said.

About 65 per cent of the current bookings are for travel within States and the remaining 35 per cent for interstate travel. As for the buses, 72 per cent of the current bookings have been made on air-conditioned buses, up from 54 per cent last year.

Top routes

Data from redBus so far indicates Bangalore to be the city with the highest number of travellers moving out. Accordingly to the report, the top ten routes during Diwali in India (to and fro) are Bangalore-Hyderabad-Bangalore, Bangalore-Chennai-Bangalore, Chennai-Madurai-Chennai, Chennai-Coimbatore-Chennai, Goa-Pune-Goa, Bangalore-Coimbatore-Bangalore, Kolkata-Durgapur-Kolkata, Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Hyderabad, Pune-Nagpur-Pune and Chennai-Salem-Chennai.

The top five States where redBus is witnessing high demand for travel are Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat, it said.

For Diwali this year, the shortest intercity bus route booked in the country is between Guwahati and Machkhowa in Assam, covering a distance of 4.9 kilometres in 20 minutes and the longest is between Bengaluru and Thalodi (Rajasthan), covering a distance of 2086 kilometres in 37 hours.

Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus, stated, “We are enthused to witness the positive travel sentiment in the days leading up to Diwali. With almost all of the bus routes opened up for unrestricted movement across the country, the industry is now firmly on its path to overcoming the deficits induced by the pandemic over the last year and a half.”

“Our partner bus operators are geared up to meet this demand revival for the festive period. We fully expect intercity bus ticketing volumes to grow further from here onwards as travel picks up steam with reopening of universities and the increasing trend of resumption of physical working from office,” added Sangam.