Oxygen Express to transport liquid oxygen to Bangladesh

The Indian Railways' Oxygen Express has been put into operation to serve Bangladesh for the first time. It will transport 200 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to the neighbouring country.

“Today, an indent was placed at Tata in Chakradharpur Division under South Eastern Railway to transport 200 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Benapole, Bangladesh,” according to an official release of the Ministry of Railways. Ten containers of LMO were loaded this morning.

Oxygen Expresses were started by Indian Railways on April 24 to provide respite to the states requiring medical oxygen. More than 35,000 MT of LMO was transported to 15 States. Around 480 oxygen expresses have been operationalised so far.