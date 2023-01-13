P Raveendran on Thursday assumed charge as the Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of Southern Railway (SR). Prior to this taking over, he was SR’s Chief Claims Officer. Earlier, he had served as Chairman of the Chennai Port Trust (now Chennai Port Authority); SR’s Chief Freight Transportation Manager; Group General Manager of Concor and Divisional Railway Manager, Khurda Road.

As PCCM, he will look after passenger services, improvement of passenger amenities, including catering, and responsible for enhancing the revenue through marketing efforts.

An alumnus of the College of Engineering, Guindy, Raveendran joined Indian Railways as an Officer of Indian Railway Traffic Service cadre belonging to the 1988 batch. He has specialised in railway operations and focuses on increasing efficiency and asset utilisation in railway freight operations. He has experience in the areas of Logistics, infrastructure development and multi-modal logistics business, says a southern railway release.

