Panel moots electronic road tolls

A parliamentary panel has asked the Urban Development Ministry to take steps towards introducing Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) to automatically levy toll from vehicles entering congested areas.

The standing committee on urban development, in it’s report ‘Demand for Grants (2017-2018)’, asked the government to introduce pre-paid cards for the vehicles, to electronically deduct the toll. PTI

Published on March 26, 2017
