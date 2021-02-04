Paradip Port posts growth in volume for the first time in 10 months

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Paradip Port Trust, India’s second-biggest state-owned port by cargo handled, has turned a corner, to post a growth in volumes since the financial year began in April.
The port located in Odisha handled 93.608 million tonnes (mt) of cargo during April and January of FY21 compared to 93.387 mt during the same period last year, posting a growth of 0.24 per cent.
India’s dozen state-owned ports handled a combined 542.136 mt of cargo during April to January, 7.44 per cent lower than the 585.732 mt handled during the same period last year.
Till December, barring Mormugao Port Trust, all the other 11 port trusts were hit by volume declines triggered by the coronavirus induced demand destruction. However, the extent of volume decline year-on-year has been reducing since July, suggesting a recovery in India’s external trade, according to the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways.
Mormugao Port Trust handled 17.190 mt of cargo between April and January, 28.12 per cent more than the 13.417 mt handled during the corresponding period last year, according to the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways.
Deendayal Port Trust, India’s biggest state-owned port by cargo volumes, handled 95.094 mt of cargo during April-January period, 6.74 per cent lower than the 101.965 mt handled a year earlier.
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, India’s biggest state-owned container gateway, handled 51.232 mt during April-January from 56.774 mt a year ago, registering a decline of 9.76 per cent.
