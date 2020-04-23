Parcel trains to connect coastal Karnataka

The Railways will operate parcel special service trains between Okha and Thiruvananthapuram connecting major centres along the West Coast, including Mangaluru and Udupi.

A press release said here that this has been done to ensure supply of essential commodities during the lockdown period.

It said the train no. 00933 Okha – Thiruvananthapuram Central Parcel Special Service will leave Okha at 1.10 pm on April 27 and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 12 noon on April 29.

The train no. 00934 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Okha Parcel Special Service will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 11 pm on April 29 and reach Okha at 9.40 pm on May 1.

Train will have commercial halts at Jamnagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Madgaon, Udupi, Mangaluru Junction, Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Thrisur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam and Kollam Junction.

The parcel special coach will have five high capacity parcel vans and one luggage-cum-brake van, it added.