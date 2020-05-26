Passenger fear was among key challenges during repatriation operations: Air India SATS head

Samsung Galaxy M21: All the battery you need
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Gateway services and cargo operations company Air India SATS Airport Services has been involved in the repatriation of Indian citizens and providing logistics support to international airlines. In an interaction with BusinessLine, AISATS CEO Ramanathan Rajamani shared insights on the ‘ground zero’ experience and the role of ground handling operations during Covid-19. Excerpts:
What kind of challenges did Air India SATS face during the repatriation of passengers?
During the first half of the lockdown period, we were able to get 22,000 passengers across 125 destinations to return to their homeland. This number includes Indian nationals as well. We have also supported 44 international airlines so far. For cargo operations, we have managed to handle over 4,000 metric tonnes including medical supplies.
One of the main challenges was to tackle the fear factor. Our priority was to ensure that the frontline workforce was well equipped with safety gears, masks, gloves etc. The next was the handling of the passengers as they do tend to be anxious, very worried about the environment. Because of the partial lockdown, the facilities available were few and that was a bit of a handicap. Only a few gates are open during the repatriation flights. We had to closely monitor the movement of passengers, right from the time they entered the terminal and all the way to the door of the aircraft. We also had to ensure that the passengers were provided with food, and those who were found to have Covid symptoms were taken care of.
How long will the repatriation of citizens continue?
It is still on and will continue this entire month. As per the Vande Bharat Mission, India has been operating Air India aircraft across countries to bring back Indians. This month we are all fully packed. I think this operation will continue while the lockdown is still in place. We have been deploying different types of aircraft depending on whether it is a short-haul or a long-haul flight. We have also been handling the charter flights that carry medical emergency kits and have been supporting Indian Air Force flights.
There have been issues with a few passengers and parents of students who were concerned about the safety aspect of bringing them back to India...
Usually, in a scenario like this, there are various agencies involved in planning and execution. It is not just one agency which carries out all the operations. For example, the ground handling agency ensures that the movement of passengers between the terminal gate to the aircraft is carried out smoothly. The airport authority helps ensure that the passengers are confined to a certain location so that we don’t have people moving around in the airport. If anyone shows symptoms of high fever and cough, then that person has to be immediately isolated.
Then there are the embassy staff who are brought in to ensure that all the nationals are kept in a safe place and are monitored regularly. Each and every passenger’s movement is monitored, right from the time they land until they reach home.
We do agree there will be some hiccups but we are all the time trying to ensure that these get ironed out in every subsequent flight. We had issues with handling the cargo as we could not move around people when the first lockout was imposed. Our officials could not reach the terminal as the local authorities were restricting their movement. We got around the problem after we got the necessary permissions.
How much did it cost AISATS to carry out the repatriation programme?
I am not sure in terms of monetised value but, as of now, we have been handling about 400 flights including all the charters and cargo, while only 5 per cent of our total workforce of 11,000 is being utilised. Pre-Covid, we were handling some 12,000 flights, 12,000 tonnes of cargo and about 3 million passengers in a month.
What are the learnings from this operation? Will there be any long-term changes for all the stakeholders?
The standard operating procedures that are being put in place is a work in progress. We have given our inputs and so has IATA at the international level. Industry experts say that the recovery for the sector will take another 3-4 years. Apart from the fact that only one check-in baggage will be allowed, a few other services like ground handling, check-in counters and check-in agents will still need to be deployed.
What will eventually happen is that most of the operations will get automated and there will be less human intervention. But I see an opportunity here. Pre-Covid, we hardly had the time to train and upskill people, which we can do now. We want our workforce to be more tech-savvy; our manual processes are slowly getting converted to digital format.
I assume AI will play a far more crucial role than before as social distancing is now a norm. With AI, we will be able to immediately detect where crowding is taking place. Self-checks will be more prevalent. Facial recognition will become a norm to smoothen the process of entry into the airport and the aircraft. There will be fewer human touchpoints, and congestion at the airports will be reduced considerably.
I believe it is a work in progress. As we begin to open up slowly, this process will continue to evolve as more and more airlines, ground handlers and airport operators give feedback. I am sure IATA will also reinforce with their version of operating procedures for the airport and the stakeholders.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Pilots getting back to duty after the lockdown face the task of being up to date
The aviation sector is gearing globally to resume services in a post Covid environment. What steps will ...
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
The move strengthens the tobacco major’s push towards non-cigarette FMCG business
While recently in this space we discussed how to zero-down on the right medi-claim policy, now, a look at the ...
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...