Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), operated by the Adani group, saw passenger traffic of around 44 million in 2022-23, more than double that in the previous year.

Overall, Air Traffic Management rose 56 per cent on year. Air Traffic Management refers to the integrated management of air traffic and airspace, including air traffic services, airspace management and air traffic flow management.

The total traffic flow was around 90 per cent of pre-Covid numbers, while domestic traffic was at 96 per cent.

CSMIA handled over 11.2 million passengers, registering 291 per cent growth as compared to that in FY22. It handled over 32.7 million domestic passengers, 87 per cent growth over the same period.

Non-metro traffic accounted for 56 per cent of the total in the year under review, up from 50 per cent share prior to Covid, reflecting stronger domestic connectivity over the past years, the company said.

The airport saw over 63,000 movements to international destinations, an annual rise of 181 per cent. Domestic flight movements grew to 2.2 lakh movements, registering 51 per cent growth.

Seven new overseas passenger carriers and one new domestic passenger carrier started operations at the airport during the year.

Dubai, Abu Dubai and London were the top international destinations, with the highest passenger traffic. Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa retained their positions as the top three preferred domestic destinations.

CSMIA handled a record 1,50,988 passenger movements in a single day on December 10, 2022, the highest since the pandemic. This was the overall third-highest single-day passenger movement recorded at CSMIA.

