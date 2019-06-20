Pawan Hans signs MoU with Airbus for new copters

Pawan Hans Ltd (PHL) has signed an MoU with Airbus Helicopters to collaborate on the future introduction of two new categories of helicopters — the H145 and H225 — in its fleet, as well as for the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of its existing AS365N Dauphin helicopters.

PHL will induct the two new categories of helicopters over five years. Talks are on about the number of new helicopters and the estimated cost.

The MoU also covers customised training and an on-site Safety Management System (SMS) for PHL pilots.

The MoU stipulates that Airbus Helicopters will support PHL in growing its onshore, offshore and inland travel markets by introducing best-in-class H145 and H225 rotorcrafts into its fleet. Airbus will also provide predictive and scheduled MRO services for the AS365N Dauphin helicopters.

PHL is Airbus Dauphin helicopters’ largest customer in the world. It currently has 37 units deployed for offshore oil and gas operations, VIP transportation and other utility duties.

The H145 and H225 are multi-role helicopters. The 11-tonne twin-engine H225 helicopter can also be used for long-distance offshore operations, such as PHL’s inter-island operations around the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands, a statement issued by Airbus Helicopter said.