Engineers, technologists, regulators and shipping experts will gather at a conference in Rotterdam this November to consider redesigning the exterior and interior surfaces of intermodal freight containers used in sea transport to reduce the risk of contamination by plants or animals and the inadvertent global spread of invasive pests.

The one-day event, on November 11, is hosted by the secretariat of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC)1 and is a key part of its programme aimed at curtailing the movement of invasive pests that hitch-hike on freight containers or the cargoes they carry.

Representatives of national and regional plant protection organisations will join representatives of manufacturers, owners, operators and users of freight containers in discussing the scope for eliminating voids, spaces and other features on container surfaces and fittings where pests could gather and possibly multiply during a long sea voyage, according to the World Shipping Council.

Roaring ro-ro show at Hambantota port

The Hambantota International Port (HIP) in Sri Lanka has marked a 40 per cent increase in roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro) vehicles handled between the second and third quarters of 2024. From 125,526 units in the second quarter, the number of ro-ro units handled rose to 175,583 as at the end of September.

A contributing factor is the increase in shipping lines operating from HIP for transshipment, as well as many new ports joining the port’s delivery network. The new ports of loading include Shanghai, Ulsan, Taicang, Pyeongtaek, Dafeng and Baltimore. The increase in ro-ro numbers, envisaged two years ago, has prompted HIP to expand its yard space.

Fully digitised air travel service

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and its partners have demonstrated that the industry is ready to deliver a fully digital air travel experience.

This was achieved in a proof-of-concept (PoC) involving two passengers using different digital wallets and travel credentials on a round-trip between Hong Kong and Tokyo.

IATA partnered with Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong International Airport, Narita International Airport, Branchspace, Facephi, NEC, Neoke, Northern Block and SICPA for the travel, which took place on October 21 and 22. The airport elements of this PoC were conducted in a live environment, building on an initial PoC carried out in a test environment in 2023.

