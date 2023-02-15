The Philippines’ national carrier, Philippine Airlines (PAL), has signed an agreement with the global aviation software provider Ramco Systems, to deploy Ramco’s Aviation Suite V5.9. The solution will replace standalone legacy systems thereby integrating, automating, and enhancing business performances across PAL and its affiliate PAL Express.

Ramco’s on-cloud platform will offer PAL end-to-end optimisation of maintenance and engineering business processes that will support regulatory compliance and enable sustainable digital transformation through paperless operations.

Ramco Aviation Suite is trusted by more than 24,000 users to manage over 4,000 aircraft globally. With 90+ Aviation organisations onboard, Ramco’s solution is used by the top airlines, 3rd party MROs, large Heli-Operators, leading Defense organisations, and major Urban Air Mobility companies around the world, says a release.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company’s share price closed at ₹208.30, down by ₹19.