Pickrr looks to enable next-day deliveries for 80-90% orders

Following good growth in 2021, SaaS-based logistics start-up Pickrr on Tuesday announced said that it is targeting to enable its sellers to enhance their end-customers experience by targeting 80-90 per cent next day deliveries. To achieve the same, the start-up has already opened 10 fulfilment centres across the country.
The strategic cluster approach of opening the hubs and customised backend technology to provide real-time data will play a crucial role in meeting the organisation’s commitment. Pickrr Plus Fulfilment operates with intelligent WMS, enabling companies to smartly manage and control their business decisions.
Gaurav Mangla, Co-Founder & CEO at Pickrr, said, “Customer experience has been our key driver to focus on next day deliveries. We understand the competition in the market and the challenges companies face on delivery timelines. To ensure there is minimal RTO and quick turnaround, we are targeting 80-90% next day deliveries to enhance the experience of our sellers and their end consumers.”
He added, “Our fulfilment centres in the smaller markets will play a significant role in achieving our targets and reducing the RTO by 12-16%. We have already started seeing the good response from smaller markets and our business is also doubling month on month. We will continue to focus on the priority of our seller business requirements.”
Pickrr provides multiple solutions across inventory management, demand forecasting basis the past sales behaviour etc., to simplify the logistic processes for its customers. It is banking on its all-in-one dashboard to offer intelligent courier allocations, enabling the sellers to select their fastest courier partners with one click.
The company delivers 3 million shipments per month for over 75,000 onboarded sellers, and with the target of next day deliveries, it aims to take this number higher. Pickrr has a strong pipeline of 1Mn fulfilment orders in January’22.
